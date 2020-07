Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 15:02 Hits: 4

In the southern US state of Louisiana, Cajuns make up nearly 10 percentĀ of the population. Although French is spoken less with each passing generation, some are fighting to preserve the language and keep their traditions alive. Our reporter Fanny Allard visited to find out more.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200703-united-states-in-louisiana-cajuns-are-keen-to-preserve-their-identity