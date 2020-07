Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 16:06 Hits: 7

Nearly 400 elephants have been found dead in Botswana in recent weeks but local authorities and wildlife experts are struggling to find an explanation, with disease and poisoning among the possible causes.

