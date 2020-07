Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 18:13 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric peoples.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/04/prehistoric-ochre-mining-operation-found-in-submerged-mexican-caves