Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 18:58 Hits: 3

Iran's top security body said the cause of an "incident" at one of the country’s nuclear facilities has been determined, but it declined to release details, citing security reasons.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-says-it-identified-cause-of-natanz-incident-but-won-t-disclose-it/30705022.html