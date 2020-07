Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 15:44 Hits: 3

The UN human rights office has expressed "alarm" over the speed and vagueness of Beijing's controversial law. Meanwhile, Germany is urging EU leaders to address possible threats to Hong Kong's freedom.

