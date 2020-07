Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 16:33 Hits: 3

Rodrigo Duterte has given presidential approval to the law which rights groups say "pushes Philippine democracy into an abyss." Opponents took to social media with the hashtag #VetoTerrorBillNow to express outrage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippine-president-duterte-signs-controversial-anti-terror-law/a-54042578?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf