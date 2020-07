Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 18:16 Hits: 3

Air France confirmed plans to cut some 7,500 jobs including 1,000 at sister airline Hop! on Friday, as staff protested over its response to the collapse in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200703-air-france-to-cut-7-580-jobs-at-french-flagship-carrier-and-regional-unit-hop