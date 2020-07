Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin's public transport company BVG said it would rename a city centre metro station that has become notorious for bearing a name based on a derogatory word for Black people.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/04/berlin-drops-derogatory-name-for-metro-station-after-protests