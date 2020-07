Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 20:28 Hits: 5

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Representatives of Cameroon's government held talks this week with the main leaders of an Anglophone separatist insurgency for the first time since the conflict began in 2017, a separatist leader and two security sources said on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/04/cameroon-holds-first-peace-talks-with-main-separatist-insurgents