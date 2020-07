Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 19:36 Hits: 3

BRASILIA: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (Jul 3) watered down a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The far-right leader used his veto power to remove articles obliging people to wear masks in shops and churches. Face ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bolsonaro-dilutes-law-requiring-face-masks-worn-brazil-12900156