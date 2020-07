Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 2

Many European pundits seem to think that a Democratic administration in the United States wouldn't change much about how the US has treated Europe since 2017. But if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in November, the skeptics will find themselves pleasantly surprised.

