Building Forward with Digital Agriculture

With COVID-19 having made us all more dependent on digital technology than ever before, now is the time to ensure that the revolution does not leave the world's poorest communities further behind. Increasing investment in technologies to help small-scale farmers will yield far-reaching benefits long after the pandemic has passed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/digital-agriculture-covid19-investment-priority-by-michael-kremer-and-gilbert-f-houngbo-2020-07

