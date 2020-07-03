The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cartoon: Make Fireworks Great Again!

President Trump loves a good patriotic America-fest, especially with fireworks, military flyovers, environmental damage and crowds amid a pandemic. Trump is gearing up for the Fourth of July with a massive fireworks display over Mount Rushmore on July 3rd.

Never mind the fire danger, public health concerns and water pollution. The National Park Service banned big fireworks displays over Mount Rushmore a decade ago because of wildfire danger and perchlorate, which gets into the groundwater from all those booming fireworks.

On July 4th, there is a big fireworks display and some Trumpian military chest-thumping planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Pandemic? What pandemic? Come on out and bring the family! And remember, masks are for sissies, right?

Have a great, safe, Fourth of July! Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me over on Patreon, where you’ll find prints, behind-the-scenes videos and a great way to support my work!

