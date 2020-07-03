Soon all Trump will have left is white supremacists and neo-Nazis. That's where the GOP is headed

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely noticed that just about every week brings a new headline about a once-reliably Republican demographic group that has now soured on Donald Trump. The catastrophic headlines just keep coming for Trump and GOP lawmakers partly because more voting blocs continue to defect from them and partly because new polling continues to confirm the initial trends being reported.

It's been a little head spinning, but let's take a look at all the groups of voters who are starting to realize what a treasonous buffoon Trump is and have decided they simply cannot cosign another four ruinous years under his leadership.

Older white voters: We used Civiqs data back in late April to look at this trend, but the New York Timeshad a fresh look over the weekend.

White non-college educated women: Here's Civiqs data, and here's the Washington Poston the trend.

Suburban women: Actually not new, suburban women turning against Trump and Republicans in sizable numbers was the story of the 2018 midterms and nothing has changed since then.

Suburban everyone: What is new-ish is that Trump is repelling pretty much all suburban voters, white-collar voters. CNN, Politico, Post, U.S. News and World Report.

White voters: Post and NYT.

Swing voters: NYT and Axios.

Of course, none of this assures Democratic success in November, but it sure makes Trump's path to reelection nearly unimaginable at this point. Given that he won the Electoral College in 2016 with just 46% of the vote, once he loses a point here and a point there, the math becomes nearly impossible.

At this rate, Trump's going to be down to white supremacists and neo-Nazis by November and that's about it. That may be a deeply loyal coalition, but sorry, that's not a winning coalition.

