Five times white privilege failed to save these racists in aftermath of George Floyd's death

Published on Friday, 03 July 2020

A white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on an unarmed Black man’s neck for more than eight minutes. The incident, which killed 46-year-old George Floyd, prompted national fury, with protests repeating for days from New York and Georgia to California and Washington. But the well-documented police brutality and scores of similar scenarios haven’t stopped the quiet racists among us from trying to weaponize police against people of color and in some cases, unabashedly discriminating against them.

However, things haven’t always ended the way these racists probably presumed. Here are five times white privilege failed to protect white people.

1. William Beasley, a white San Francisco man, was fired from his job at the technology services company APEX Systems June 25 when viral video showed him blocking a Latino resident from entering his own apartment building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have concluded our internal review of the incident with one of our internal employees," Beasley’s former employer tweeted. "We have made the decision to terminate the employee, effective immediately. We will not tolerate violent or racist behavior of any kind at Apex Systems."

Michael Barajas, a UC Berkeley graduate, told the newspaper he was using his remote to open a garage door to his apartment at SOMA Residences when a white SUV blocked him. "Today I was not let into my complex by a white couple from Florida that said they would not let a criminal into their complex as they needed to protect it," Barajas reportedly said in a since-deleted Instagram post of the video. "They thought I was trying to tailgate them to break in and rob them/other cars in the garage."

A bystander had to step in and hit Beasley's car for him to move, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. At that point, Beasley is accused of assaulting the bystander, according to ABC7 News. It wasn’t until Barajas gets out of his vehicle that Beasley said: "You don't touch my car, bro!" "I'm protecting my f--king place!" he added.

At one point in the encounter, Beasley's girlfriend tried to get him to get back in his vehicle and even tried to pay Barajas not to call police or press battery charges, he reportedly said on Instagram.

Michael Barajas did NOT deserve this! pic.twitter.com/chph25maZY June 24, 2020

2. Michael Henkel was fired from his job as a Philadelphia Family Court supervisor June 15 when he snatched down Black Lives Matter posters and art outside of a Philadelphia community center and proclaimed "they don't" matter. “My taxes pay for this place. So I can do whatever I want,” he told a person filming him.

Family Court spokesperson Marty O’Rourke told The Philadelphia Inquirer Henkel violated "multiple" codes of conduct and nondiscrimination policies. “The Court takes the incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel’s behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts,” O'Rouke said.

Plenty to sort through from Marconi coming soon, but first: Today on E Passyunk, a man was ripping down #blacklivesmatter signs made by local children outside a community center. Filmed here, someone yells "Black lives matter" to which this guy responds, "Not to me, they don't" pic.twitter.com/LcD9K1207f June 15, 2020

3. Dave Hollenbeck, a former Washington state wrestling coach, was fired from the Bethel School District when he shared a photo on social media of him mocking George Floyd's violent arrest.

“Not dead yet,” Hollenbeck captioned his post in late May. “I’m doing this for Are [sic] police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people.. Wake up America."

Ã¢Â�Â�Not dead yetÃ¢Â�Â�: @BethelSD says itÃ¢Â�Â�s investigating this social media post of a first-year wrestling coach at Bethel High School whoÃ¢Â�Â�s pictured with a knee pressed into his neck. #GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/sOcVCoSjoJ May 27, 2020

4. Similarly, a New Jersey corrections officer was suspended without pay and a FedEx worker was fired when they were linked to a video mocking Floyd’s arrest. The Department of Corrections (DOC) officer was identified as Joseph DeMarco, and the former FedEx worker was identified as his brother James DeMarco.

“Removal charges have been served on the DOC officer involved in the video mocking the killing of George Floyd,” the New Jersey Department of Corrections said in a statement emailed June 30 to Daily Kos. ”The Officer was placed on non-pay status pending a due process hearing as part of the regular procedure for government unionized employees.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the actions of the brothers “repugnant” in a tweet June 9. “I condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible,” he said. “We won’t let the actions of a few distract from our progress toward dismantling systemic racism.”

5. Amy Cooper, who used to lead insurance portfoliomanagement at the investment firm Franklin Templeton, was fired when viral video showed her threatening to call police on a Black birdwatcher who called her out for breaking Central Park rules and walking her dog off-leash. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life," she told Christian Cooper.

The less formidable Cooper, of no relation to the man she threatened, then proceeded to call police. Although no report was filed, Amy Cooper could be heard in video telling a dispatcher repeatedly: “He’s African American.”

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately,” Cooper’s former employer tweeted May 26. “We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955873