Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 16:51 Hits: 0

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says Iran has agreed that it will compensate the families of foreign victims who died when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down after taking off from Tehran's main airport in January, killing all 176 people on board.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/sweden-says-iran-agrees-to-compensate-families-from-downing-of-ukrainian-airliner/30702991.html