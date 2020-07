Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 22:49 Hits: 0

On the day that Trump staged his photo-op in front of a church, Tucker Carlson ranted that the president should return to his instincts when it comes to responding to the protests…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-wants-to-use-nixons-playbook-to-win/