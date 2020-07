Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 23:15 Hits: 3

Government contracts obtained by consumer advocacy group Knowledge Ecology International show that the Trump administration is giving pharmaceutical companies a green light to charge exorbitant prices for potential coronavirus treatments developed with…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/contracts-shows-trump-giving-big-pharma-free-rein-to-price-gouge-taxpayer-funded-coronavirus-drugs/