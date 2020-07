Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 23:40 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Wednesday that he hopes the coronavirus will “sort of just disappear” on its own, remarks that came on the same day new…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-thinks-the-coronavirus-will-just-disappear-while-fauci-sounds-the-alarms/