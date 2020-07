Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 15:19 Hits: 0

The unsolved fatal shooting of the celebrated Oromo resistance singer has ruptured Ethiopia's brittle political system. Can talks on a national scale avert a bad-to-worse outcome for the multiethnic nation?

