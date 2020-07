Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 09:45 Hits: 5

This week FRANCE 24 looked at how Israeli PM Benyamin Netanyahu's annexation plan is threatening the Palestinian and Israeli economies; breaking the silence on China's campaign against the Uighurs; divisive colonial statues in South Africa; and the racy days of Hollywood – before the arrival of film censors.

