Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 09:32 Hits: 5

Twenty Saudi suspects including two former aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went on trial Friday in absentia in Turkey, accused of killing and dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-khashoggi-murder-trial-begins-12898236