Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 09:40 Hits: 5

BERLIN: Germany is making upskirting, surreptitiously taking photographs or filming under a person's clothing, a criminal offence punishable with fines or up to two years in prison. Upskirting has become an increasing concern in many countries following the advent of mobile phone cameras. In many ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-makes-upskirting-a-crime-12898298