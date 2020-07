Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 10:19 Hits: 0

Beyond a public-health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic is an economic and humanitarian crisis – one that is exposing and widening our societies' fault lines. Though addressing systemic inequities is extremely difficult, there are reasons to hope that the pandemic will spur progress toward greater social justice.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-more-humane-social-contract-by-koichi-hamada-2020-07