Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 04:35 Hits: 3

The UNHCR recorded events of killing, mutilation, sexual violence and looting in DR Congo in the last eight weeks. The African nation has one of the highest rates of internal displacement in the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/one-million-people-displaced-in-dr-congo-in-6-months/a-54034659?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf