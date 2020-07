Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 07:51 Hits: 3

French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe and his government resigned on Friday ahead of an expected government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-government-hands-in-resignation/a-54035749?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf