Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 02:56 Hits: 4

A Paris appeals court rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked a genocide that killed 800,000 people, lawyers said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200703-france-rwanda-president-plane-assassination-appeal-paul-kagame-juvenal-habyarimana