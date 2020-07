Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 04:14 Hits: 3

A Turkish court will open the trial on Friday of 20 Saudi officials indicted over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a step his fiancee hopes will shed more light on the death and reveal where his body was hidden.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200703-turkey-saudi-arabia-jamal-khashoggi-killing-assassination-ahmed-al-asiri