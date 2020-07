Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 08:11 Hits: 8

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe submitted his resignation and that of his government on Friday and President Emmanuel Macron has accepted, the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200703-french-pm-%C3%A9douard-philippe-and-his-government-resign-as-macron-prepares-cabinet-reshuffle