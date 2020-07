Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 08:45 Hits: 6

GENEVA (Reuters) - An initial purchase of the steroid dexamethasone, shown to be effective in treating severe or critical COVID-19 patients, will be made for up to 4.5 million people in low- and middle-income countries, agencies said on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/03/steroid-drug-purchased-for-covid-patients-in-poor-countries---un