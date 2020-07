Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 08:45 Hits: 6

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Friday tapped officials known for advocating inter-Korean engagement as chiefs of national security, intelligence and unification policy in a bid to revive relations and stalled projects with North Korea.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/03/south-korea039s-moon-shuffles-top-aides-in-bid-to-revive-north-korea-talks