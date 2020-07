Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

JERUSALEM: Two male staff members of the UN peacekeeping operation in the Middle East have been placed on leave after an initial inquiry found they had engaged in sexual misconduct, a UN spokesman said on Thursday (Jul 2). The United Nations' internal investigations office launched the inquiry ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-suspends-two-middle-east-peacekeepers-over-sexual-misconduct-12897896