Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 22:29 Hits: 4

Historically, the Fourth of July has been as much about toppling statues as about grilling hot dogs.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0702/On-America-s-most-political-holiday-clashing-visions-are-nothing-new?icid=rss