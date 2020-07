Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 17:06 Hits: 5

Angela Merkel has said Europe is in one of the "most difficult situations in its history" as it attempts to strike a deal on a coronavirus economic response. She and Ursula von der Leyen called for a rapid agreement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-takes-helm-of-eu-presidency-merkel-urges-resolve-on-virus-recovery-plan/a-54028882?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf