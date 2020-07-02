The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fear spreads through Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement after security law imposed by China

A viral video filmed on June 30 shows a woman in Hong Kong frantically ripping down pro-democracy posters and flyers from the front window of the restaurant where she works. The footage is illustrative of the panic that has spread through the anti-government protesters after the implementation of a controversial new security law imposed upon Hong Kong by Beijing.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200702-hong-kong-china-law-security-yellow-economic-circle-restaurant-fear

