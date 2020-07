Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 16:26 Hits: 5

Turkey’s foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200702-turkey-demands-apology-from-france-over-naval-incident-claim