Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 6

Venezuela has reversed its decision to expel the EU’s ambassador to Caracas ordered by President Nicolas Maduro, a statement said on Thursday, ending a tit-for-tat diplomatic row.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200702-venezuela-reverses-decision-to-expel-eu-ambassador