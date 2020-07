Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:49 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thomas Boone has spent 22 years as a police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, a predominantly Black suburb of Washington, proudly wearing his uniform and driving his patrol car to coach kids' football and basketball teams.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/03/black-cops-say-discrimination-nepotism-behind-us-police-race-gap