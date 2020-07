Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:04 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Only one of Russia's 85 regions, a sparsely-populated patch of the Arctic known for reindeer herders, defied the Kremlin and voted against changes granting President Vladimir Putin the right to stay in power until 2036, results on Thursday showed.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/03/one-sole-russian-region-says-039nyet039-to-putin-defying-the-kremlin