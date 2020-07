Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 5

MADRID: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday (Jul 2) said fiscal reform was "inevitable" if Spain was to deal with the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to tax hikes, notably for larger companies. Sanchez also pledged 9.0 billion euros (US$10.1 billion) for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/spain-hike-taxes-offset-impact-covid-19-coronavirus-crisis-12896304