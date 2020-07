Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:09 Hits: 4

Old fishing nets in Thailand are often left to be washed into the sea, where they ensnare marine animals. But a local company has found a solution to the surplus of old nets by melting them down into protective gear that could help Thailand battle the coronavirus.

