Taking Climate Risk Seriously

The current pandemic has demonstrated how quickly global risks can multiply and spread, and why resilience and risk management are vital to protecting the world from other threats – and climate change in particular. As we have learned firsthand in recent months, the social and economic costs of failing to prepare for such risks are too high to ignore.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-risk-lessons-for-firms-and-governments-from-covid19-by-hauke-engel-and-mekala-krishnan-2020-06

