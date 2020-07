Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 14:52 Hits: 5

The possible political demise of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko after a quarter-century in power is not the only reason why the country's August 9 presidential election matters. The other is the long-standing tendency of political developments in Belarus to foreshadow events in Russia.

