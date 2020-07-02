Cartoon: A month-by-month analysis of Trump's response to Russia's bounty on U.S. soldiers

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:00 Hits: 6

The two upcoming Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now available for order, but will only be available by online pre-order.

Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers here.

DID YOU KNOW THAT YOU CAN JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE? You can. Get exclusive access to comics before they are published, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1957158