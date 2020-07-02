Racist Trump blames China, declares victory (again) on jobs, ignores surging COVID-19 infections

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 14:20 Hits: 6

"These are not numbers made up by me. These are numbers." That's Donald Trump on national television touting a jobs report showing a gain of 4.8 million jobs in June. "Spectacular," "a record," "roaring back," and lots of "tremendous," everyone "setting records." We're coming back from the "terrible China virus," he said, completely ignoring the renewed surge of coronavirus cases and states that had opened shutting down again.

A few notes. These are not new jobs. Those were people going back to jobs that they had recently lost, and could be lost again with states shutting back down. Also, there is a time lag in these reports. Here's Betsey Stevenson, former member of the President's Council of Economic Advisers and Chief Economist at Labor. We’re not out of this. Not by a long shot.

You cannot interpret this jobs report without thinking about the virus situation on June 12, the reference week of the survey. Cases were coming down, people were beginning to feel optimistic. That's not where we are now, we now face new closures and increasing fear. pic.twitter.com/Nz2cnAsgd6 July 2, 2020

