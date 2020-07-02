Headlines for July 2, 2020

Category:
World
Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:00
Hits: 5
States Reverse Reopenings as Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 50,000 for First Time As U.S. Deaths Top 128,000, Trump Predicts Coronavirus Will "Sort of Just Disappear" Dallas Choir Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Performance for Mike Pence San Quentin Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike Amid Explosion of COVID-19 Cases Seattle Riot Police Clear Autonomous Zone Los Angeles City Council Approves $150M in Cuts to Police Budget Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Message Outside Trump Tower a "Symbol of Hate" Richmond, Virginia, Mayor Removes Confederate Statue Trump Backs Confederate Base Names as Monuments to Racism Continue to Fall Baltimore Court Reinstates $38 Million in Damages to Family of Korryn Gaines, Killed by Police Family of Andrés Guardado, Shot by L.A. Sheriff's Deputy, Demands Autopsy Report Families Demand Investigations into Police Killings of Sean Monterrosa, Erik Salgado Shallow Grave Found Near Fort Hood, TX Likely Holds Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillén Reporters German Vallecillo and Jorge Posas Murdered in Northern Honduras U.S. Seizes Chinese Hair Products Said to Be from Uyghurs in Forced Labor Camps Russians Approve "Rigged" Referendum Allowing Vladimir Putin to Remain in Power Fires in Brazil's Amazon Surge to Highest Rate in 13 Years
Read more