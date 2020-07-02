The Untold History of Mount Rushmore: A KKK Sympathizer Built Monument on Sacred Lakota Land

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:14 Hits: 5

As tribal governments call on President Trump to cancel his Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration, we look at why Native Americans have long pushed for the removal of the monument carved into the sacred Black Hills and designed by a sculptor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan. “This place is very, very sacred to our people,” says Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of the NDN Collective. “Stealing our land and then carving the faces of four white men who were colonizers, who committed genocide against Indigenous people, is an egregious act of violence.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/2/nick_tilsen_mount_rushmore_trump