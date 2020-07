Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 03:11 Hits: 3

Twenty-four people have been killed in an attack on a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican city of Irapuato. In the past, rehab centers have been targeted by gangs waging turf wars.

