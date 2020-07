Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 08:26 Hits: 4

A day after the UK said they will open up a path to citizenship for 3 million Hong Kong residents because of a controversial new Chinese security law, Beijing has threatened London with "corresponding measures."

