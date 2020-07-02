Mississippi becomes final US state to remove Confederate symbol from flag

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 02:07 Hits: 2

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law on Tuesday that replaces the current state flag bearing a Confederate emblem, a gesture triggered by support across the United States to dismantle symbols of slavery and racism. The removal of the flag, a long-simmering source of controversy in one of the breakaway Southern states that fought in the American Civil War of the 1860s, follows the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minnesota.

